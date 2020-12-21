RTI activist, family members go missing in Udupi

A RTI activist and his family have gone missing from their residence in Macchattu village in Amasebail gram panchayat since December 15.

The missing have been identified as Ashok Shettigar (49) his wife Srinidhi (40) their son Ashwin (16) and daughter Ashika (14). Shettigar had filed nomination to contest in the gram panchayat election in Amasebail.

Ashok Shettigar's house is locked and a relative Shivakumar has filed a missing complaint with Amasebail police. Police said that the mobile phones of Ashok Shettigar and his wife were switched off and neighbours had no clue about them.

The police have launched a search operation to trace the missing family.