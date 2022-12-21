Ruckus over Govind Karjol’s 'rude' gesture claims House time

The Assembly witnessed ruckus and multiple disruptions on Wednesday after Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol’s ‘rude’ hand gesture towards Kunigal MLA H D Ranaganath angered the Congress.

Ranganath was still in the well of the House even as Congress and JD(S) members returned to their seats after protesting against lack of bus connectivity in some places.

Seeing Ranganath still in the well of the House, in front of the Speaker’s chair, Karjol angrily asked him to leave with a gesture, suggesting he should ‘get out’.

The Kunigal MLA dubbed it as ‘arrogant behaviour’ and demanded an apology from Karjol. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, too, protested against Karjol’s behaviour.

Sorab MLA Kumar Bangarappa, who was officiating as Speaker, was forced to adjourn the Assembly thrice as the war of words between Congress and BJP seemed unrelenting.

Amid the disorder, Khanapur Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar said she would not be ‘threatened’ by the ‘highhandedness’ of the BJP and that members had the right to speak from the well.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy demanded that Bangarappa suspend Anjali, worsening the situation.

When the Assembly resumed after lunch, Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai and Siddaramaiah called a truce.

Both regretted the incident and said members should show mutual respect. “Words spoken in the heat of the moment shouldn’t affect proceedings,” Bommai said.