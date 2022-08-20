Ruling party MLA to display black flag at CM Bommai’s function

A ruling party MLA has decided to stage a protest by holding black flag at a programme to be attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his home district on Sunday, alleging breach of protocol in the conduct of public function.
BJP MLA from Haveri Neharu Olekar on Saturday alleged that his name was not included in the invitation card of the inauguration of new bar association building. “I fought for funds and ensured Rs 7.5 crore grants released for the advocates’ association building. I feel snubbed... My supporters and I will display black flags at the programme,” he said.
“The protest is against the government. My name has been dropped from the invitation card deliberately. This is a serious breach of protocol. A few leaders are involved in it... I will move a privilege motion in the Assembly,” he charged.
