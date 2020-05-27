Rumour mongers are anti-nationals: Nagesh

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • May 27 2020, 22:03 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 23:05 ist

District In-charge Minister H Nagesh said that people spreading rumours about rice he had distributed in containment zones were anti-nationals. “Some people were making baseless allegations that the rice I had distributed in the containment zones had insects. People spreading such rumours are anti-nationals,” he told reporters.

Nagesh said that the quality of the rice was tested before its distribution. There was verification after the rumours and it was top quality rice. Some miscreants hatched a conspiracy. They videographed the distribution of the ration and handed over the footage to media.

The Minister suspected involvement of his political rivals in the incident.Some people in Mulbagal were behind such activities. Members of some Stree Shakti groups and BJP leaders had also been targeted. “Top quality ration has been distributed. I can openly say it on any platform.”

