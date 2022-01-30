Sack arrogant ministers from cabinet: MPR to CM Bommai

MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya demanded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sack arrogant and inefficient ministers from the cabinet.

Speaking to media persons in Honnali on Sunday, he said some 15 ministers don't respond to his calls and grievances. They are not keen to know the problems of his constituency. They are behaving as if they are the pillars of BJP -led government in Karnataka.

"I had discussed it with the chief minister and state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel. They promised to hold a meeting with such minister's and resolve the issue. "

He also made it clear that he has not given any complaint against them in writing.

