Sack Ashwath Narayan from Cabinet, Siddaramaiah urges CM

Taking strong exception to Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan’s remarks, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to sack him from the Cabinet immediately.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah described Narayan as a mentally unstable person and dared him to take a gun to shoot him.

Minister @drashwathcn, who called for assassination, has no moral right to continue in the cabinet. I demand Honourable Governor to immediately sack him from the cabinet.#ಕೊಲೆಗಡುಕಮನಸ್ಥಿತಿಯ_ಬಿಜೆಪಿ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 16, 2023

“I am not surprised by Narayan’s call to kill me. How can we expect love and friendship from the leaders of a party that worships the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi?” he said.

He added that the minister wanted people to kill him like Tipu was killed. “Ashwath Narayan, why are you trying to instigate people? Get the gun yourself,” Siddaramaiah dared.

He further said that the minister, who called for his assassination, has no moral right to continue in the Cabinet.

It is the duty of the government to provide safety and security to people, but their own minister @drashwathcn has instigated people to kill. Has this come to the notice of @PMOIndia@narendramodi & @AmitShah?#ಕೊಲೆಗಡುಕಮನಸ್ಥಿತಿಯ_ಬಿಜೆಪಿ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 16, 2023

“I demand the Governor, as well as the CM to immediately sack him from the Cabinet. It is the duty of the government to provide safety and security to people, but their own minister has instigated people to kill. Has this come to the notice of @PMOIndia, @narendramodi and @AmitShah?” he questioned in a tweet.

Slamming the BJP, Siddaramaiah said that the Karnataka BJP’s ‘killing culture’ has exposed their intellectual bankruptcy.

“They don’t have the courage to ask for votes based on their achievements. Hence, they are trying to instigate people to assassinate me.”

“Theirs is a government of zero development and fake promises. I know Kannadigas are enraged by ‘mentally unstable’ Ashwath Narayan’s appeal to kill me. But I request everyone not to harm him,” he said.

He further maintained that if Bommai fails to take any action against him, it only means that BJP is in agreement with the appeal.

“Has Gujarat BJP culture crept into Karnataka BJP as well? Will @narendramodi be silent even now just like how he was silent in 2002? Kannadigas will never let Karnataka become like Gujarat,” he said.

Siddaramaiah stated that it was surprising that no action was taken against a minister who has openly appealed to people to kill him.

“This shows that the CM Bommai, Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra and their incompetent Cabinet are sleeping and are in agreement with Narayan,” he said.