Sandalwood drugs scandal: Karnataka BJP tweets pics of Ragini, Sanjjana with Congress leaders

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 08 2020, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 21:03 ist
Karanataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah (L) with Sandalwood actor Sanjjana Galrani (R)

The BJP on Tuesday hit back at the Congress by tweeting pictures of its leaders photographed with actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani, who are under arrest in connection with the ongoing crackdown on drugs.

This was in response to the Congress accusing the BJP of having links with Ragini, who was seen campaigning for the saffron party during the 2019 bypolls.

"The BJP government has taken a strong stance regarding the drug racket in Karnataka which is under investigation," BJP tweet.

"Congress is misleading the investigation by making baseless allegations. These actors appear with leaders from all parties. Depicting that as links with the party is ridiculous," the BJP said in a tweet, seeking clarification from the Congress on whether it had any links with the two actors.

