Savadi will remain Deputy CM, assures BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa allayed fears of BJP workers and supporters by stating that Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi will continue in his post till the completion of the government's term and that there is no need be apprehensive about it.

While heading for the campaign for the byelection for Athani and Kagwad Assembly constituencies, Yediyurappa told reporters at Athani that BJP national president Amit Shah too has assured that Savadi would remain in the post. He asked the BJP workers and supporters of Savadi not to worry about it and work for the victory of party candidates in the byelection.

He said that BJP state unit has been fighting the election unitedly and will win all the 15 seats. The hopes of Congress leaders will not come true as it may hardly win any seat in the state, he added.

Referring to Maharashtra's political developments, Yediyurappa said NCP joined hands with the BJP to form the government as the party has realised that there is no future for other political parties in the country.

He said the leaders across the political spectrum are convinced that there is no future for them without the BJP. The Shiva Sena had fought the election in alliance with the BJP, but later walked out of the alliance for power. NCP leader Ajit Pawar realised the necessity of forming the government and joined hands with the BJP, he said.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is a good administrator and we hope his government will complete its tenure," he added.