Savarkar's posters on Congress office in Vijayapura spark tension

Savarkar's posters on Congress office spark tension

The police immediately removed the posters and tightened security in and around the party office

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Aug 22 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 22:41 ist
BJP workers attempt to picket the Congress party office in Jalanagar in Vijayapura on Monday. Credit: DH Photo

Tensions prevailed for a while after BJP Yuva Morcha president Basavaraj Hugar pasted V D Savarkar’s posters on the walls and window panes of the Congress party office here at Jalanagar on Monday.

The police immediately removed the posters and tightened security in and around the party office. The Congress party leaders staged a flash protest against the incident at Gandhi Chowk.

Read | Savarkar, Tilak's posters to dot Ganesha Pandals in Karnataka

The police detained a group of BJP workers who were heading to the Congress party office to picket. They were released later.

District Congress unit’s Prof Raju Alagur said, “Those who pasted Savarkar’s poster should be arrested. The Congress workers will paste posters of leaders the BJP opposes if action is not taken for pasting Savarkar’s poster.”

The Congress party workers have lodged a complaint against Hugar with Jalanagar police.

Karnataka
V D Savarkar
Congress
BJP

