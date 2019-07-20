SC relief for govt is illusion: BSY

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that his party will wait till Monday for Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove his majority.

He told reporters here, “The coalition partners are under an illusion that they will get relief from Supreme Court.

“In its order, the Supreme Court has clearly stated that the rebel MLAs should not be compelled to attend the Assembly session. Everybody knows that the Supreme Court’s verdict, once delivered, can’t be challenged.”

Yeddyurappa said that his party will wait as Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy have assured that confidence motion would be put to vote on Monday.

“The governor has already submitted a report to the Central government. It is left to him to decide what to do if Kumaraswamy fails to keep his promise on Monday. I won’t comment on speculations,” he said.

“A Cabinet meeting was held though the government has lost the majority. Important decisions are being taken defying the governor’s order. Water and fodder shortage has hit the state. But the government hasn’t bothered about anything,” he charged.

Yeddyurappa sought Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar’s apology for misleading the state over MLA Shrimant Patil’s health. “Shivakumar encouraged attempts to create ruckus over Patil’s health. The home minister has already submitted a report to the Speaker in this regard. Patil himself has clarified over his health, he said.

He charged that Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh made baseless allegations that BJP offered money to JD(S) leader H Vishwanath to resign.

Yeddyurappa also hit out at Koplar MLA Srinivas Gowda for making “false accusations” against the party leaders C N Ashwath Narayan, S R Vishwanath and C P Yogeshwar.