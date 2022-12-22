SC/ST quota: Cong demands Constitutional amendment

Hariprasad warned the government that if there is no Constitutional amendment, then the hike in reservation for SC/STs will be like 'Garibi Hatao'

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 22 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 22:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Congress on Thursday demanded a Constitutional amendment on the hike in reservation for SC/STs. 

The BJP government has hiked reservation for SCs from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for STs from 3 per cent to 7 per cent. 

Raising the matter in the Legislative Council, Leader of the Opposition BK Hariprasad specified that the Congress is not against the quota hike. “To bring the reservation under the legal framework, it should be cleared by the Centre through a Constitutional amendment,” Hariprasad said. 

Hariprasad warned the government that if there is no Constitutional amendment, then the hike in reservation for SC/STs will be like “Garibi Hatao”. 

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy maintained that the government increased SC/ST reservation with good intention after consulting all parties. "The state will be providing reservations in new appointments and education as per this revised quota. We have done it with good intention and we are here to maintain reservation of SC/ST and the government is committed to the cause," he said.

Reservation
Congress
Karnataka

