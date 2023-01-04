SC/ST welfare: Congress releases charge sheet against BJP govt

Cong releases SC/ST injustice charge sheet against BJP

Former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara came out with a list on Wednesday, slamming the BJP for not giving the SC/STs their due

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 02:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Congress, which is out to woo the SC/STs with its Aikyata Samavesha in Chitradurga on January 8, has released a charge sheet of sorts against the BJP government. 

Former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, who is anchoring the Aikyata Samavesha, came out with a list on Wednesday, slamming the BJP for not giving the SC/STs their due. 

In a statement, Parameshwara said the Congress government had mandated spending 24.1 per cent of the budget on SC/ST welfare under sub-plans.  “However, after the BJP came to power, this has hit rock bottom under the guise of deemed expenditure. 

“When Congress was in power, it was mandated to spend 24.1 per cent of any department’s budget on SC/ST. The BJP government has used the ‘deemed expenditure’ clause to divert money as per their whims and fancies,” Parameshwara said in a statement.  He also listed out scams in the Ganga Kalyana scheme, loans given by the Ambedkar Development Corporation, irregularities in the Bhovi Development Corporation and so on. 

“On reservation, people have been cheated,” he said, adding that the quota hike announcement is not being implemented at the national level.  “According to BJP, Ambedkar did not frame the Constitution. According to RSS, the country needs Manusmriti,” he charged. 

This charge sheet, he said, will be released at the Aikyata Samavesha. 

 

