'Scam Ramaiah': BJP releases booklet on Cong corruption

The ruling BJP released a 24-page booklet titled Scam Ramaiah comprising corruption charges against the Congress when it was in power between 2013 and 2018.

The BJP's counter came a day after posters showing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's face on a QR code titled 'PayCM' were pasted in public places in Bengaluru.

"Highest corruption was reported during Siddaramaiah's tenure as chief minister and we have provided all the details in the booklet," BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel told a news conference. "We will also file a defamation case against the Congress for using the CM's photo and disgracing the entire state," he said. adding that five persons have been arrested in connection with the 'PayCM' posters.

Kateel charged that the Congress rule was funded by the drugs and sand mafia. "After coming to power, we went after the drugs mafia. We also curbed the sand mafia," he said. "Our government will investigate all charges of corruption during the Congress regime that were covered up. People might ask what took so long. The Siddaramaiah government had hushed them up. We're collecting all the documents and the cases will be taken up," he said.

The booklet comprises charges on re-do of the Arkavathy Layout, irregularities in teacher recruitment, fake bills in the minor irrigation department, sand mining, Anna Bhagya scam and so on.

Cong lawmakers to paste posters themselves

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar said Thursday that the party would "formally" paste posters targeting the Bommai administration over corruption. "Congress has taken up a campaign against the '40% commission' corruption. As part of that, posters were pasted," Siddaramaiah said.

"We will paste the posters ourselves (on Friday)," he said. Siddaramaiah demanded that Congress workers arrested for pasting 'PayCM' posters be released. Shivakumar gave a clarion call to his lawmakers to carryout the campaign on Friday. "We will paste posters. MLAs will paste them on government buildings. What's wrong?" he said.