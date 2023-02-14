Screen BBC documentary to public, demands Karnataka's Hariprasad

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council B K Hariprasad has demanded the state government to screen the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to public.
While submitting motion of thanks to the speech by Governor on Tuesday, he demanded public screening of the controversial documentary.
"We remember the government stressing for public screening of the movie Kashmir Files, when that is worth then the documentary made by the BBC is also worth public screening," he said.
