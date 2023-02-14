Screen BBC documentary to public: K'taka's Hariprasad

Screen BBC documentary to public, demands Karnataka's Hariprasad

'We remember the government stressing for public screening of the movie 'Kashmir Files',' he said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 14 2023, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 05:44 ist
B K Hariprasad. Credit: DH Photo

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council B K Hariprasad has demanded the state government to screen the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to public.

While submitting motion of thanks to the speech by Governor on Tuesday, he demanded public screening of the controversial documentary.

"We remember the government stressing for public screening of the movie Kashmir Files, when that is worth then the documentary made by the BBC is also worth public screening," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBC Documentary Row
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News
B K Hariprasad

What's Brewing

Tina Fey, Poehler to embark on their first comedy tour

Tina Fey, Poehler to embark on their first comedy tour

Quakes can't be predicted but can be forecast, but how?

Quakes can't be predicted but can be forecast, but how?

Coffee trumps economic crisis, Tim Hortons opens in Pak

Coffee trumps economic crisis, Tim Hortons opens in Pak

F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess at Aero India

F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess at Aero India

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Developing libraries for development

Developing libraries for development

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Jadeja, an indispensable force

 