SDPI looks to cash in on ‘sympathy’ after PFI ban, eyes five Assembly seats in Karnataka

While Congress and BJP are assessing the electoral impact of the PFI ban, the outlawed outfit’s political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is plotting to wrest at least five Assembly segments when Karnataka goes to polls next year.

“We want at least five of our MLAs in the Assembly,” SDPI state president Abdul Majeed K H told DH. “The ban on PFI will make us stronger and we’ll work harder.”

For long now, the Congress has been worried about the SDPI causing a split in Muslim votes.

Following the PFI ban, political circles are theorising that the Congress would benefit as a weakened SDPI would not eat into Muslim votes. This is not good news for the BJP.

“Their cadre will be disturbed and get busy with cases. They’ll fear getting branded as anti-national by associating themselves with the SDPI. This will help the Congress,” a senior Muslim leader of the Congress told DH.

Alternatively, there is the argument that the PFI ban would help the SDPI consolidate Muslim votes further, damaging the Congress’ prospects.

“There’ll be big damage to the Congress,” Majeed insisted. “Even if people did not directly associate themselves with the PFI, the organisation has earned goodwill with its social work. This goodwill would turn into sympathy and benefit us,” he said, adding that his party is also banking on ‘anger’ over lack of action against Hindu groups during the Hijab and Azan controversies. “We will go to voters with the issue of Muslim organisations being victimised.”

At present, the SDPI has 300 elected representatives in various local bodies.

“Our survey has shown positivity towards us in 100 Assembly constituencies,” Majeed said.

While the BJP was a happy camper watching the SDPI break the Congress’ votes, the PFI ban could change things.

“The average BJP person will think politically and say that the SDPI-PFI would help. But the Hindutva cadre will say the SDPI-PFI is not good for the nation,” a minister with RSS roots explained.

BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar, a poll manager for his party, sounded unsure about the electoral impact of the PFI ban. “For us, nation comes first,” he said, brushing aside the electoral calculations.

The SDPI, which is projecting itself as a political alternative for Muslims, is determined to defeat Mangalore Congress MLA U T Khader. “There’s so much anger against him that he’s trying to get even BJP votes by badmouthing us,” Majeed said, adding that 75% of booth committees have been constituted in the constituency.

Another Congress MLA on the SDPI’s radar is Narasimharaja’s Tanveer Sait (Mysuru) against whom Majeed lost by just 8,000 votes in 2013.

“In 2018, the margin went up because the JD(S) also fielded a Muslim candidate. There’s sympathy towards me and Sait has done little for the community and the constituency,” Majeed charged.

Chickpet, Sarvagnanagar, Pulakeshinagar and Hebbal are other segments where the SDPI is confident of making a mark.