SDPI releases first list of candidates for 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political front of the banned organisation of Popular Front of India, has released the first list of candidates for 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The SDPI released the candidates’ list for 10 Assembly constituencies on Saturday and said it will be contesting from at least 54 constituencies.Of the 10 candidates, two are from Bengaluru Urban district.

B R Bhaskar Prasad is the party’s candidate from Pulakeshi Nagar (SC), while Abdul Hannan will contest from Sarvagnanagar in Bengaluru.

Speaking at a press conference after releasing the list, M K Faizy said, “We have released the first list and we will be contesting from 54 constituencies.”

“In the 2018 elections, none of the parties got full majority, but Congress was responsible for BJP to form the government. Some of the MLAs, even those close to Siddaramaiah, were bought by the BJP,” Faizy added.

However, according to experts, the SDPI fielding its candidates will not disturb the votes of the BJP but will split the votes of Congress and the JD(S).

Other candidates

Balekayi Srinivas and Ilyas Mohammed will try their luck from Chitradurga and Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district respectively. Abdul Majid K H from Narasimharaja (Mysuru), Alphonse Franko from Moodubidre (Dakshina Kannada), Haneef Moolur from Kaup (Udupi), Ismail Jabiulla from Davanagere South (Davanagere), Akbar Belthangady from Belthangady (Dakshina Kannada) and Nazeer Khan from Vijayanagara (Vijayanagara dist) will fight the elections.