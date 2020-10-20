Section of BJP trying to dislodge BSY as CM: Siddaramaiah

A section of BJP leaders is trying to dislodge B S Yediyurappa as chief minister and that the Congress will not make efforts to topple the BJP government, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

Replying to a query on BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement that Yeddyurappa’s days as chief minister were numbered, Siddaramaiah told reporters, “Yes it is true. A section of leaders are trying to dethrone Yediyurappa as CM. But I don’t when and who will be made CM. If the Yediyurappa-led BJP government falls due to the internal bickering in the saffron party, we are ready to face the elections.”

Yatnal is miffed with Yediyurappa over cut in grants to his constituency. This has brought the rift in state BJP out in open, the CLP leader said.

‘10 kg rice if I become CM again’

During a public grievance meeting at Kataraki village in Badami taluk, Siddaramaiah said that he would start giving 10 kg rice to poor if he became CM again. “No one should suffer or die of starvation, flood or drought,” he said.