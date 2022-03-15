Seer doesn’t want me to become Karnataka deputy CM: Yatnal

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday claimed that there are attempts being made to prevent him from becoming the deputy chief minister.
Yatnal’s claim comes at a time when there is speculation that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai may look to induct members into his Cabinet that has four vacancies.
Also Read | Some ministers’ return tickets to Congress booked: Patil
“That I may become the deputy CM is being highlighted with the intention that I shouldn’t get that post,” Yatnal told reporters. “There’s one swami who is camping now in Delhi. Why? So that I’m not made deputy CM,” he said.
Yatnal, a former union minister, was referring to Panchamasali Guru Peetha head Vachananda Swami. He is the same seer who had a public spat with former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on making Murugesh Nirani a minister.
Rumblings?
Also, a section of BJP leaders is said to be making moves against Bommai by trying to lobby with the BJP central leadership in the national capital.
When contacted, senior BJP MLC Lehar Singh Siroya specified: “There is no change in leadership.”
