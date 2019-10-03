Seer urges PM to drop expansion plans of Kaiga plant

Swarnavalli Mutt seer Gangadharendra Saraswati has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking him to drop the proposed expansion of Kaiga atomic power plant.

In his letter, the seer, also the honorary president of Bedti-Aghanashini Valley Conservation Committee, stated: It is shocking to know that the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, and the National Wildlife Board have given their approval for adding units 5 and 6 to the Kaiga plant. The Centre should annul the approvals.

Many experts, in their reports over the years, have expressed grave concern about the deterioration of health of locals in the vicinity of Kaiga atomic power plant. Cancer incidence in the region is high. The Kaiga units utilise Kali river water and discharge the water with high amounts of harmful radiation into the river. The river which drains into the Arabian Sea, carries a large amount of radiation into the sea. The radiation enters the body of fish, prawns and other marine life, the seer stated.

The seer added: "Kaiga plant is located in the Western Ghats, a treasure trove of flora and fauna. Even the Centre has declared the region as eco-sensitive area. Establishing an atomic power plant in the Western Ghats is not right. And the expansion of the plant is an even bigger sin."

There are seven major dams in the Kali river valley. Major landslides or earthquakes in Kadra-Kaiga region would spell doom for life and property, he expressed concern and urged the Centre to drop the expansion plans.