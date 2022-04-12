Seers must raise voice against communal incidents: DKS

Seers of various mutts must raise their voices against the increasing incidents of communal disturbances in the country, KPCC president D K Shivakumar urged on Monday.

Speaking at an event organised to mark the birthday of the seer of Murugha Mutt, Shivakumar said when there were incidents of societal discord taking place, it was not right for seers to maintain silence... “Mutts are a symbol of equality. These institutions must ensure that people of all communities are able to live peacefully. They must raise their voice against those oppressed,” Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, taking part in a protest organised by the Congress party at Freedom Park on Monday, Shivakumar said the BJP government was consistently increasing the prices of fuel, oil and essential commodities after the completion of the elections to the five states. The Modi government promised to double the farmers’ income. But wherever one goes, farmers’ income has only come down, he alleged. The government is also driving away industrialists who are now looking at Australia, Saudi Arabia and Canada as alternatives, he added.

Attacking the Congress for the protest against inflation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress had no moral right to this protest. The Congress, during its regime, had the record of the highest inflation, he stated.

