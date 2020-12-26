Selfish people behind farmer protests, says Yediyurappa

Calling those protesting the controversial farm laws “selfish,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said that 99% of the farmers supported the reforms.

Speaking at the “Farmers’ Day” event organised by the BJP to commemorate the 96th birthday of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Yediyurappa assured minimum support price (MSP) for crops in the state, adding that his government strives for farmers’ welfare.

By amending the laws, Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided an opportunity for farmers to sell their produce anywhere. “They can trade inside or outside an APMC, in any part of the state or country. PM Modi has provided this opportunity to farmers. However, some selfish people are protesting the legislations. But, 99 out of 100 farmers have welcomed the laws,” the CM said.

Noting that the vision of the union government was to double farmers’ income, he said the state government would stand firmly behind farmers. “I assure you that the Karnataka government will wipe the tears of farmers. It will provide MSP for crops to ensure a life of dignity for farmers,” he said.

Congratulating Modi, Yediyurappa said that the PM Kisan Samman Yojana on the 96th birthday of Vajpayee was a welcome move. “Government benefits are being transferred directly to farmer accounts and the scheme has curbed the menace of middlemen in providing benefits,” he said.

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said that he and Agriculture Minister BC Patil would travel to all districts in the state in January and explain the benefits of new laws to the farming community.

Ahead of the event, farmers were felicitated by Yediyurappa and other ministers as part of the Farmers’ Day event.