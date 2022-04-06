Sell only to Hindus via Hindu middlemen, VHP urges farmers

Sell only to Hindus, VHP urges farmers

Organising secretary Basavaraj also urged the police to remove 'unauthorised' loudspeakers in mosques

Akram Mohammed
  • Apr 06 2022, 21:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Maintaining that the campaign against Halal will continue, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday urged farmers to sell their produce only to Hindus via Hindu middlemen.

"Halal process is an antithesis of Hindu religious beliefs, and the conscious Hindu society continues to campaign against Halal throughout the year. VHP appeals to the Hindus not to use any of the products having Halal mark. From this year onwards, all the peasant farmers are requested to sell their crops to Hindus," VHP state organising secretary Basavaraj said.

"A former chief minister of the state is accusing and wrongly implicating VHP, which is the world's largest organisation. He is also speaking indiscriminately in this manner, in desperation for political gains and this will further bring bad repute to his own personal stature," he said.

Basavaraj also urged the police to remove 'unauthorised' loudspeakers in mosques. "Otherwise, across the state, we will be forced to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers," he said.

Hindus
Halal
Karnataka
VHP

