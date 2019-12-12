Senior leaders lobbying for LOP, KPCC chief posts

With Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao having tendered their resignations owing moral responsibility after drubbing of Congress in bypolls, several state leaders have started lobbying for both the posts.

Former Union Minister K H Muniyappa and Rajya Sabha member B K Hariprasad are strong contenders for the Pradesh Congress president posts while senior leaders former Ministers D K Shivakumar, G Parameshwara and H K Patil are lobbying for either Pradesh Congress president or Leader of Opposition post.

These leaders, who were claiming that they were old timers and loyal leaders, are now trying to impress upon the party top brass to accept the resignation of both Siddaramaiah and Rao.

However, Karnataka incharge General Secretary K C Venugopal, while welcoming the resignation, remained non-committal on future course of action and said it is up to party national president Sonia Gandhi to decide on that.

When these leaders had earlier lobbied for of these two posts, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, ignoring their demands, made Siddaramaiah as Leader of Opposition in Assembly as well as Congress Legislative Party leader.

Despite Dinesh Gundu Rao tendering his resignation soon after Lok Sabha polls owning responsibility of the party's poor show, the then president Rahul Gandhi had allowed him to continue in the post while disbanding other office-bearers.

Muniyappa, who was a strong contender for the state unit chief post earlier also is advancing his cause citing his seniority. Claiming that Dalit (Left) have not got any the opportunity in the state at the government level or the party level so far, Muniyappa has been arguing that since he belongs to that community, he should be considered.

Shivakumar is demanding the posts under Vokkaliga quota, G Parameshwara's claim is that he can handle either of the posts of party chief or Leader of Opposition better as he had vast experience as he had served as party chief earlier.

With the division among senior leaders visible, the party top brass have a tough time to zero in on suitable leaders. With the talks of Sonia Gandhi handing over the party baton to Rahul Gandhi soon, it is yet not clear whether the current president will reshuffle the party office bearers or will she be waiting for Rahul team to take over.