Senior MLC Horatti says 'sorry' for Council ruckus

Senior JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti tendered an apology to the people of Karnataka for the ruckus and disorder the Legislative Council witnessed on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the entire House, I apologise to the people of the state and seek forgiveness for whatever happened,” Horatti, a 7-time MLC, said in a statement.

“Looking at the things being said in the media, it makes me feel that the people of the state will never forgive us,” Horatti said. “Many MLCs are in pain because of the incident. Going forward, I appeal to everyone to try not to bring disrepute to the Legislative Council,” he added.

On December 15, the Legislative Council witnessed unprecedented scenes as BJP, Congress and JD(S) members brawled over a no-trust motion against the chairperson. Horatti called it “a black mark” on the 113-year-old Legislative Council.