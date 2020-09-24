Senior MLCs demand better toilet facilities

Inadequate toilet facilities and unavailability of medication was inconveniencing senior citizens and diabetes patients in the Legislative Council, members said on Thursday.

Demanding that Legislative Council chairman Prathapchandra Shetty ensure better infrastructure, Congress member Veerabhadrappa said the lack of toilet facilities was posing a problem to many diabetes patients in the House. He demanded adequate number of separate toilets for the members.

Congress' R Dharmasena lamented the poor state of affairs in the pharmacy within the House. "Even basic medication for cough or cold is not available here," he said.

Leader of the House Kota Sreenivasa Pujary promised to look into the issue at the earliest.