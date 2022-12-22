Separate category for Panchamasali? Bommai seeks time

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is said to have sought more time to study an interim report of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes on the Panchamasali Lingayats’ demand for higher reservation.

Earlier in the day, Backward Classes Commission chairperson Jayaprakash Hegde submitted an interim report to Bommai. It is said that the report recommends creating a separate category for the Panchamasalis.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday reportedly discussed the matter informally. Apparently, some OBC ministers opposed the move to bring the Panchamasalis, a sub-sect of Veerashaiva-Lingayats, under Category 2A.

At present, the Veerashaiva-Lingayats get a 5 per cent reservation under Category 3B. The Panchamasalis, who claim to be a numerically stronger sub-sect, want to be moved to Category 2A which has 15 per cent reservation.

A senior minister told DH that Bommai assured his Cabinet colleagues that the BJP would not take any step that would reduce OBC representation. After this, the Cabinet informally authorised the CM to take a final call on granting reservation to Panchamsalis.

According to a BJP leader, there is stiff resistance from OBC leaders cutting across party lines to bring Panchamsalis under Category 2A.

Bommai is said to have closeted with Panchamasali leaders to discuss the issue.

A senior leader said that bringing Panchamsalis under Category 2A would shrink the representation of 102 OBCs, including Kurubas and Idigas. “Kurubas and Edigas form over 12 per cent of the state’s population,” the source explained.

A senior minister told DH that the state government is trying to find a middle ground. “More than Vijayanad Kashappanavar and Laxmi Hebbalkar of the Congress, for us it is the problem of leaders, like Arvind Bellad, Iranna Kadadi and Basanagouda Patil Yatna who are leading the Panchamasali campaign alongside Kudalsangama seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami by leaving out another seer who shares cordial relations with Bommai,” the minister explained.

Earlier in the day, Bommai told reporters that the interim report would be studied legally and discussed with leaders of all parties before a decision is made.