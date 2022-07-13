'Servant of Congress can't understand RSS': MP Pratap Simha on book by Devanur Mahadeva

Servant of Congress can't understand RSS: MP on book

The MP said that the book is 'not a work but a perversion'

  Jul 13 2022
Pratap Simha. Credit: DH file photo

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday criticised writer Devanur Mahadeva for his book RSS: Aala Mattu Agala.

"It is not possible for a servant of the Congress party to understand RSS,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, the MP said that the book is "not a work but a perversion".

“After Kusumabale, I thought that some creativity remained with Devanur. But he lost dignity with Aala Mattu Agala," Simha said

“Mahadeva has written about the Chaturvarna system and mentioned that RSS stands for one religion, one leader, one country. But, why did Mahadeva not talk about the increased terrorism from one person, one book, one country?,'' he asked.

The MP said the Chaturvarna system is not only in Hinduism and there are sects in Christianity too and there are castes in Islam. “If he opposes Chaturvarna then let him talk about all religions. Mahadeva has mentioned about the income of Ambani and Adani. With this, he looks like a Congress worker, who wrote the book inspired by Rahul Gandhi's speech,” he said.

