Session: Discussion on floods, 15 Bills lined up

While nine Bills are ready, drafts of six Bills are being finalised

Bengaluru,
  • Sep 12 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 04:19 ist

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Legislative Assembly has agreed to prioritise discussion on floods in Bengaluru and other districts of the state during the ongoing legislature session.

The BAC met Monday and it was decided to earmark three days to discuss the devastating floods that smashed parts of the state since the start of the monsoon in June.

The government is also expected to table 15 Bills in the ongoing session. Among them are the Anti-Conversion Bill (pending passage in the Legislative Council), a Bill to establish a new traffic management authority for Bengaluru among others.

While nine Bills are ready, drafts of six Bills are being finalised.

