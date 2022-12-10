Set aside differences & work for party: Kharge tells Congress leaders

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has exhorted the party leaders to set aside differences and strive to bring the party to power in the state.

Addressing the party workers after receiving a rousing welcome during his first visit to his hometown after his elevation to the party’s top post here on Saturday, he said that it amounts to cheating the people if all leaders did not work together in the Assembly elections next year. He asserted it is ultimately Congress high command which will pick the chief minister, if voted to power in the 2023 polls.

“The morsel which came up to the palm wouldn’t reach the mouth if we continue to fight among ourselves. I have already told all the leaders, including Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, to work unitedly for the Assembly elections. It will not matter to me what you will become. But, I want the Congress party to form a government in the state,” Kharge said.

With an eye on Assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues are reaching out to voters. The BJP is making a strategy to win the polls though it has not brought any major industries and investment in the state, he said.