Set up mega textile park at Vijayapura: Patil urges Centre

Karnataka Textiles and Sugarcane Development Minister Shivanand S Patil on Tuesday requested the Centre to set up the Prime Minister-Mitra Mega Textile Park at Vijayapura.

Patil, who met Union Commerce and Textile Minister Piyush Goyal here, also requested the Union Minister to set up a Centre of Excellence to take up research and development projects in textiles in Vijayapura.

The Union Textile Ministry already approved setting up PM-Mega Textile Park at Kalaburgi. In the project, which will come up with public private partnership, around 14 investors are expected to invest. During a meeting with Goyal, a request has been made to complete the process, so that investors can come and invest in the mega textile park at the earliest, he said.

Seeking additional schemes and funds to Karnataka for promoting textile industry, Patil said the state is a multi product export hub from fabrics to apparel of all sorts. The state exports approximately $ 2 billion worth textile products to more than 40 countries. Textile value chain is spread across the state giving equal employment opportunities across the state, he said. Richard Vincent D'Souza, Secretary to Textile and MSME also present during the meeting with the Minister.

