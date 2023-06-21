Set up mega textile park at Vijayapura: Patil to Centre

Set up mega textile park at Vijayapura: Patil urges Centre

The Union Textile Ministry already approved setting up PM-Mega Textile Park at Kalaburgi

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2023, 07:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 07:01 ist
Shivanand Patil. DH Photo

Karnataka Textiles and Sugarcane Development Minister Shivanand S Patil on Tuesday requested the Centre to set up the Prime Minister-Mitra Mega Textile Park at Vijayapura.

Patil, who met Union Commerce and Textile Minister Piyush Goyal here, also requested the Union Minister to set up a Centre of Excellence to take up research and development projects in textiles in Vijayapura.

The Union Textile Ministry already approved setting up PM-Mega Textile Park at Kalaburgi. In the project, which will come up with public private partnership, around 14 investors are expected to invest. During a meeting with Goyal, a request has been made to complete the process,  so that investors can come and invest in the mega textile park at the earliest, he said.

Seeking additional schemes and funds to Karnataka for promoting textile industry, Patil said the state is a multi product export hub from fabrics to apparel of all sorts. The state exports  approximately $ 2 billion worth textile products to more than 40 countries. Textile value chain is spread across the state giving equal employment opportunities across the state, he said.  Richard Vincent D'Souza, Secretary to Textile and MSME also present during the meeting with the Minister.
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
shivanand patil
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 