Seven BJP teams to tour Karnataka to highlight Modi govt's achievements: C T Ravi

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said that seven teams from the party will tour Karnatake to highlight the achievement of the nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government.

The party workers will reach out to all the households till July 30 by distributing pamphlets. As part of the tour, a team comprising leaders Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Araga Jnanendra, Kota Srinivas Poojary and others visited Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Thursday; they will also visit Honnavara and Yellapur on Friday (June 23), he told reporters in Mangaluru.

“It is a scam vs scheme government,” he said, while taking potshots at the then UPA government.

The NDA government believes in reform, performance and transformation, he said.

The BJP leader said that opposition leaders who are worried over their political career are making statements about democracy being in danger, adding that PM Modi has strengthened democracy and its aspirations. "Political parties like Congress, RJD, NCP are into family politics while the BJP believes in democracy and nationalism."

To a query, he said “intolerant people are opposing the BJP".

"The violence in Manipur is also a conspiracy. Incidents of communal disturbances and bomb explosions have come down drastically in the last nine years. After the scrapping of Article 370, Republic Day, Independence Day is observed by all without any fear in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.