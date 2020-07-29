Shashikala Jolle claims she will continue as Minister in cabinet rejig

Amidst reports of an impending cabinet reshuffle, Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle on Wednesday said she is confident that she will continue in the cabinet and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will not drop her.

Jolle arrived at Delhi apparently to lobby BJP top brass to retain her during the rejig.

"Since Yesterday there is a news in media that I will be dropped from the cabinet. These are just rumours and there is no truth in it. There was no such discussion held in the party or government level to drop me," she told reporters.

While claiming that she came here to meet the Union Ministers regarding official work, she also said there may be a cabinet reshuffle in the state soon. She would meet party leaders as well during her stay in Delhi, she said.



"Visit to Delhi was long overdue. Due to corona, I could not come here to meet union ministers. I have worked hard and implemented several developmental works as minister," she said.

