Shettar justifies encounter killing

Justifying the act of the Telangana police who killed four rape accused in an encounter, Large & Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said that speedy justice has been delivered and at the same time, a strong message has been sent to the criminals indulging in such heinous acts.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he stated that the entire country

has appreciated the police action.

The police had to kill the accused in an encounter, because the accused tried to attack them with weapons. There is nothing wrong in what the police did, he said.