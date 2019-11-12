Shiv Sena's downfall begins: Karnataka BJP leaders

Predicting that Shiv Sena's efforts to join hands with Congress or NCP to form the government in Maharashtra would lead to a tragedy for it, BJP leaders on Tuesday said, if at all such government is formed, it would meet the same fate of JD(S)-Congress government in the State.

"BJP had pre-poll alliance with Shiv Sena which won more seats with the help of Narendra Modi. Party with more MLAs should have the chief minister, but Shiv Sena is placing impractical demand. Moreover, it is joining hands with Congress and NCP, against which Bal Thackeray fought against their appeasement policy." Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Congress has reached the peak of appeasement, and it wrote objectionably about the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, in National Herald. Shiv Sena leaders should understand the ideology of Bal Thackeray. They created problems while in the NDA also, but we tolerated, as they are our old allies, Joshi noted, adding that Narendra Modi leadership saved the existence of Shiv Sena in 2014 and 2019 elections.

Snapping ties with its age-old ally, and joining hands with parties which are against its ideologies is the first step of the downfall of the Shiv Sena, he said.

'Hasty decision'

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar also noted that the Shiv Sena is heading towards a tragedy due to its hasty decision.

The mandate is in favour of BJP, which went to polls with an alliance with Shiv Sena. How the chief minister post can be given to a party with less MLA? Just with the greed for power, they are going with parties which have opposite ideology, he said.

Assembly by-elections, local body elections, general Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are different, and they would not have impact on each other, Shettar opined.

On by-polls

Both Joshi and Shettar stated that committed BJP workers would get due positions, BJP would not do injustice to its honest workers. But, hurriedly meeting other party leaders secretely and do such works would not do good to them, they said when asked about BJP leaders Raju Kage and others who are aspiring for ticket in by-elections meeting Congress leaders.

Let disqualified MLAs take a decision after the Supreme Court on Thursday, and the BJP would also take a decision then, they added.