Shivajinagar: Cong, JD(S) contestants release manifesto

With campaigning for the December 5 bypolls coming to close in three days, Congress' Rizwan Arshad and JD(S) Tanveer Ahmed, who are contesting from Shivajinagar, released their manifestos for the constituency on Saturday.

Arshad has come out with a 10-point agenda, which includes an assurance to adopt two government schools in Shivajinagar and develop them as model schools. Ahmed has promised better waste management, water supply and safety of women and children.

Education and employment opportunities are given priority in Arshad's manifesto. He has enlisted plans to develop Kannada, Urdu, Telugu and Tamil medium schools in the locality. Evening college for men and women also figure in his plans.

Based on a representation from citizens' groups, Arshad's opponent Ahmed has promised air quality monitoring devices across the constituency and other measures to reduce pollution.

The JD(S) candidate also talks about pedestrian-friendly footpaths, career-building opportunities for college students, state-of-the-art dry waste collection centre and better security measures.

At a larger level, as a legislator, he has stated that he would ensure a common website connecting and providing all relevant data and information about Shivajinagar, a quarterly report to citizens on constituency’s progress and a transparent administration.

While Tanveer Ahmed is a first-time contestant from JD(S), Rizwan has contested Assembly elections twice earlier.