Shivakumar locks horns with CM on medical college

Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Tuesday vowed to “lay down his life” for a medical college in Kanakapura that the ruling BJP, he alleged, had moved to Chikkaballapur.

Shivakumar represents Kanakapura, where a medical college was sanctioned by the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition. He accused Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of politicking over this issue.

Recently, the government proposed to the Centre six medical colleges - Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Haveri, Yadgir and Bagalkot.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, the Congress leader fumed, “This was my dream project. The college was approved in the Cabinet, funds were allocated in the budget and work order was issued. Even Yediyurappa, who was at that time in the Opposition, had not raised any questions about this proposal.

If Kumaraswamy had not gone to the US then, I would even have held the ‘groundbreaking’ ceremony. However, the government has scrapped this proposal. Instead, it has proposed a college in Chikkaballapur.”

Further, he recalled that when he was a minister, he had implemented several initiatives requested for by Yediyurappa.

He said Yediyurappa was politicking when it came to the Kanakapura medical college. He said he would write a letter to the CM in this regard and also talk to people in his constituency about continuing their fight for the medical college. “I will fight for this, even if it means I’ve to lay down my life.”

Nod only for 3 colleges

Ironically, Shivakumar’s ire comes at a time when the state government’s proposal for Chikkaballapur medical college too has not seen the light of the day.

Recently (October 25), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, wrote to the state government, giving its consent only to three medical colleges under the ‘Centrally Sponsored Scheme for New Medical Colleges’. These include Chikkamagaluru, Haveri and Yadgir.