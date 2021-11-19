Shivakumar in Delhi to select council polls candidates

Shivakumar meets Surjewala to finalise candidates for Legislative Council polls

Where ever two aspirants are in the race, the party will field strong candidates, he said.

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 19 2021, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 20:57 ist
KPCC President D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress President D K Shivakumar on Friday held a meeting with Congress General Secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Randeep Surjewala on finalising candidates for the upcoming legislative council polls in the state.

The party has decided to give a ticket to loyalists, he said while speaking to reporters after the meeting.

Also Read | 'Son' rise: HDD's grandson to contest MLC polls

"There is no confusion among party leaders in selecting candidates. Where ever two aspirants are in the race, the party will field strong candidates," he said.

"After another meeting, the party will finalise candidates," he said.

Elections to 25 Legislative Council seats, whose term ends on January 5, 2022, will be held on December 10 and the results declared on December 14.

