Shivakumar takes 'Nimhans' dig at Ramesh Jarkiholi

He was responding to media queries on Jarkiholi’s remarks that 16 Congress MLAs are ready to join BJP

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 27 2022, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 02:07 ist
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar took a dig at BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi saying that he would not respond to the remarks of those requiring admission at Nimhans.

He was responding to media queries on Jarkiholi’s remarks that 16 Congress MLAs are ready to join BJP. “Let him give the list (of MLAs) to his party leaders and do as he wishes,” he said.

Referring to BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s remark, Shivakumar said, “Time will (provide an) answer to his statements,” he said.

