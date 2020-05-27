Shivamogga govt medical college to offer BSc in S&H

Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) will become Karnataka's first government medical college to offer a BSc course in Speech & Hearing (S&H). The governing council has approved financial expenses of Rs 5 crore in this regard. The course procedural approvals are in progress.

As per the norms, it needs approval from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and Rehabilitation Council of India. If things go as planned, SIMS will start offering BSc in Speech & Hearing from 2021-22.

Rs 5 cr grant

Confirming this, SIMS ENT Department Head K S Gangadhar told DH that the state government has approved the one-time financial grant of Rs 5 crore to start the course. The duration of the course is four years and that of a diploma is one year. SIMS is also the first government medical college in the state out of 19 to have full-fledged speech & hearing centre. Though it is not comparable to All India Speech & Hearing Centre (AIISH) in Mysuru in magnitude, SIMS has the all necessary equipment.

It has ear microscope worth Rs 30 lakh, bronchoscopy used in diagnosis & treatment of bronchus, lungs, video laryngoscope used for precise surgery of disorders of the larynx. It has hi-tech speech and hearing equipment.

Gangadhar said the intake for BSc is 40 per year and diploma 20. He exuded confidence that the commencement of this course would play a vital role in addressing the severe shortage of audiologists and speech therapists in the country. It caters to the needs of six districts -Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Haveri, Uttara Kannada as they need not go to AIISH, Mysuru.

Speech disorders like stammering, stuttering, delayed speech are treated here. All hearing disorders too are managed. Also, cochlear implant surgery for deaf children and post-surgery rehabilitation can be done here. He said it is an expensive surgery costing around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, which is done almost for free under government schemes.

SIMS Director Gurupadappa said, "Though we have speech and hearing centre, the new building is required to start the course. We will submit a detailed plan to the government shortly. It is delayed due to Covid crisis."