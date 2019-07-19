Shocked that Reddy withdrew resignation: MTB

MTB Nagaraj released a video from Mumbai on Friday, expressing 'shock' at Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy's decision to withdraw his resignation. Nagaraj is among the fifteen rebel legislators who have resigned from the government.

In the video, he said that MLAs had held 3-4 meetings under his leadership. "In these meetings, he had criticised the injustice meted to senior Congress leaders and had decided to resign," Nagaraj said.

"Ramalinga Reddy is a senior leader in Congress and a good friend of mine. But, considering his press statement yesterday, all of the 13 MLAs were shocked," he said.

Reddy had agreed to support the government after multiple rounds of talks by senior leaders of the coalition.