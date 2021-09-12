In U-turn, Shrimant Patil says joined BJP voluntarily

Shrimant Patil does a U-turn, says he joined BJP voluntarily

On Saturday, Patil had claimed it was true he was offered money for joining BJP, but he refused it

DHNS
DHNS, Channammana Kittur (Belagavi district),
  • Sep 12 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 01:41 ist
Former BJP minister Shrimant Patil. Credit: DH File Photo/M S Manjunath

A day after claiming that the BJP offered him money for jumping ship from Congress, Kagwad MLA Shrimant Patil retracted his statement on Sunday saying that he voluntarily joined the saffron party.

"The Union government has been giving good governance. I have joined the BJP out of my appreciation for it," Patil said on Sunday.

Also Read | Was offered money while quitting Congress in Karnataka: Former BJP Minister Shrimant Patil

On Saturday, Patil had claimed it was true he was offered money for joining BJP, but he refused it. "I told that I do not want a single paisa. I had sought a decent position in the government to render public service," he had said. Patil claimed that the chief minister has promised him a ministerial berth. 

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar said that she was the first to raise voice demanding a ministerial berth for Patil. "I have invited him to join Congress," said.

