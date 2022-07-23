Shut up and work for party, says D K Shivakumar

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Saturday asked his party colleagues to “keep their mouth shut and work to bring the Congress to power.”

He said this in reaction to Chamrajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statement expressing support to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah becoming the next chief minister.

“Everyone should keep their mouth shut and work to bring the party to power,” Shivakumar said, adding that this was not directed at Khan specifically.

“I’m telling this to everyone. First, you bring the party to power. Consolidate votes within your community. If you have any concern for the party as a leader, stop worshipping individuals and start worshipping the party,” he said.