Siddaramaiah against ST tag for Kurubas: AH Vishwanath

Vishwanath alleged that Siddaramaiah doesn't want others to grow as a leader in the community

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 02 2020, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 16:02 ist
Karnataka MLC member A H Vishwanath. Credit: DH Photo

Opposition party leader, also former chief minister Siddaramaiah is against including Kuruba community in the  ST list, said MLC A H Vishwanath.

Speaking to reporters, here, Vishwanath, also a Kuruba community leader, criticised Siddaramaiah, who is also a Kuruba, for his statement that RSS is backing protests demanding ST tag for Kuruba Community.

Siddaramaiah doesn't want any others to grow as a leader, said, adding, "Siddaramaiah knew that Minister K S Eshwarappa will get credit if Kurubas included into ST list and thus he is obstructing for it," he said.

