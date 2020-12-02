Siddaramaiah against ST tag for Kurubas: AH Vishwanath

Opposition party leader, also former chief minister Siddaramaiah is against including Kuruba community in the ST list, said MLC A H Vishwanath.

Speaking to reporters, here, Vishwanath, also a Kuruba community leader, criticised Siddaramaiah, who is also a Kuruba, for his statement that RSS is backing protests demanding ST tag for Kuruba Community.

Siddaramaiah doesn't want any others to grow as a leader, said, adding, "Siddaramaiah knew that Minister K S Eshwarappa will get credit if Kurubas included into ST list and thus he is obstructing for it," he said.