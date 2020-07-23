Siddaramaiah alleges corruption charge against Karnataka government over cost of ventilators, PPE kits

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah released documents Thursday to support his claims of corruption in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment and supplies, refuting the BJP government’s defence that no irregularities have occurred during the pandemic.

His documents suggest that Karnataka procured equipment at prices way higher than the market rates.

Earlier this week, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan and Health Minister B Sriramulu had strongly denied Siddaramaiah’s corruption charges. They said the Health Department spent Rs 290 crore and the Medical Education Department Rs 33 crore for procurement, with Sriramulu offering to resign if the charges were proved.

“According to me, based on the information and documents I have, the total expenditure of the government is Rs 4,167 crore. Of this, I’m saying at least Rs 2,000 crore has been pocketed by ministers and officials,” Siddaramaiah told a news conference.

Apparently, Karnataka procured ventilators by paying Rs 5.60 lakh, Rs 12.32 lakh and Rs 18.20 lakh per unit. “The Centre procured 50,000 ventilators at Rs 4 lakh per unit. Tamil Nadu procured 100 ventilators at Rs 4.78 lakh a piece. Why did Karnataka buy ventilators at such exorbitant rates,” Siddaramaiah asked, flashing statistics he said he received from Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar. “Doesn’t this stink of corruption?”

The government procured Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits at Rs 2,117 whereas their market price was just Rs 330, Siddaramaiah said.

“From one Maharashtra company, they purchased 3.5 lakh PPE kits. Of this, 1.25 lakh were withdrawn due to poor quality. For the rest, they’ve paid Rs 2,117,” he said, adding that the director of the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences procured PPE kits at Rs 1,200. “Also, for all the Make In India talk, the CM himself approved importing 3 lakh PPE kits from China at a cost of Rs 94.2 crore, some of which were unfit for use,” he said.”

Karnataka overpaid for masks as well, according to the former chief minister. “We have information that they’ve procured 10 lakh masks. One N-95 mask will cost about Rs 100 in the market. But they’ve bought them for Rs 126-150,” he said.

Likewise, thermal scanners costing Rs 1,500-2,000 in the market were procured for Rs 5,945; sanitizer that costs Rs 80-100 for 500 ml was bought for Rs 250 by the health department and Rs 600 by the social welfare department.

“The government has taken 300 oxymetres at Rs 13.10 crore. They’ve paid Rs 4.36 lakh for one. But Kerala paid Rs 2.86 lakh. When I enquired, the secretary told me that demand was more and supply was less, so they had to purchase whatever was available. How is it that Kerala got it at that rate?” Siddaramaiah asked.

Apparently, the health department alone has shown expenditure that is 217% more than the funds that were released. “The outlay for the department is Rs 10,032 crore of which Rs 1,527 crore have been released. The expenditure up to April is Rs 1,554 crore and May is Rs 1,768 crore, totalling to Rs 3,322 crore,” the Congress leader said.

“I strongly demand, on behalf of the people of Karnataka, a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge,” Siddaramaiah said. “The Congress will continue to cooperate with the government in saving people’s lives. We will not cooperate with corruption and looting of money,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also lashed out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for “lying” during his address to the state. “While denying irregularities, he said any information required will be provided within 24 hours. I’ve written 20 letters over the last month for which I haven’t received any response,” he said.