Siddaramaiah asks for judicial probe into M'luru firing

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that CID inquiry into police firing in Mangaluru can not be accepted and demanded a judicial inquiry by sitting High Court Judge.

Only the judicial probe can bring out the truth, he told media persons after visiting the family of those killed in police firing on December 19. A police wing inquiring into the acts of other police personnel will not bring out the truth and ensure justice to the family of the victims.

“If the State government fails to order a judicial inquiry, then the Congress will raise it on the floor of the legislature during the upcoming session. The order for CID investigation is just an eyewash tactic of the state government,” he said.

Coming down heavily on naming firing victims in FIR, he said “I have not come across such an incident so far. Largely it is the innocent students and labourers who are arrested after the lathi charge. It is the police who instigated violence during the protest. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai are responsible for the police firing and violence in Mangaluru,” he charged.

He urged the government to drop cases booked against innocents in Mangaluru.