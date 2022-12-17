Siddaramaiah backs DKS, accuses BJP of twisting statement

Backing KPCC President D K Shivakumar with regard to his statement on Mangaluru blast, Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of twisting the statements.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s had accused DK Shivakumar and Congress of promoting terrorism.

“DK ShivaKumar had said that BJP is using cooker blast incident for political purpose. Did he (DK Shivakumar) claim support to the terrorism activities? Siddaramaiah asked.

The BJP has been twisting statements and are engaged in spreading lies, he told mediapersons at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday.

“If there is terrorism in the country, let the BJP stop it. The BJP has a double engine government with powers in the centre and state. Let them take steps to prevent terror activities. It has been nine years since the BJP came to power. Let them suppress terror activities. People have elected them not to rake up emotional issues, but for good administration and governance,” he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai moral policing instances in the state, Siddaraiamah said “the law does not permit moral policing. However, the Chief Minister has been issuing statements in favour of it. I condemn seven to eight moral policing incidents that took place recently. Strict action should be taken against those involved in such incidents."

“Does our constitution allow people to engage in moral policing? If so, why do we need police? The government should not give opportunities for such instances,” he said.