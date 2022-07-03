Siddaramaiah birthday bash: Congress worried over possible increase infighting

With former chief minister Siddaramaiah followers announcing his birthday bash at Davangere on August 3, the Congress high command is apprehending that it may cause further vertical split in the party state unit.

The party leaders are not worried if Siddaramaiah holds his 75th birthday bash at Davangere alone, but their concern is over his followers' plan to hold the month-long event called Siddaramotsava in every district and Assembly constituency, till September 3.

No doubt these events aimed at sending a message to high command and detractors within the party that Siddaramaiah is the tallest leader in the party in the state and consolidate 'AHINDA' (minority communities, backward classes, Dalits) votes ahead of 2023 assembly elections.

"The event is likely to further division in rank and file of the party as Siddaramaiah followers are working hard to project him as Chief Ministerial candidate," said a leader in the party.

Indeed, the party top brass is struggling to ensure a working relationship between Siddaramaiah and Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar as both are demanding to declare them as Chief Ministerial candidate. The party high command is yet to approve a long pending revamped districts and blocks bearers list due to differences between the two leaders.

With the Congress recent internal survey has pointed out the infighting between two leaders is likely to dent the party prospects in the next year assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held two days back-to-back meeting last week in Delhi with both the leaders. While asking both the leaders to work together without giving scope for differences, Rahul also took them to lunch to send a message among workers that there are no differences.

"Even Rahul clearly told both the leaders, coming assembly elections would be faced in collective leadership and party top brass will decide on the Chief Minister after the win," source said.

However, hours after Rahul’s meeting on June 29, Siddaramaiah met select journalists from Delhi media in a luxury hotel and announced Congress plan of action to face next assembly elections in the state. Despite Shivakumar being in Delhi, he was not invited for interaction. Shivakumar’s faction swung into action and complained to party leaders in Delhi for not calling him for the interaction and told them that Siddaramaiah's announcement of the party plan was unilateral without consulting the state unit leaders.

"The very purpose of the Leader of Opposition's interaction with national media was to further assert himself that he is the top leader in the state unit," said the leader.

However, Siddaramaiah dismisses the speculation that his birthday bash will be a show of strength. “I have nothing to do with the event. It is being organised by my followers and wellwishers. I have invited Rahul Gandhi for the event. There is no politics in it,” he told DH.

To a question whether the event will be an attempt to revive his 'AHINDA' (minority communities, backward classes, Dalits) politics, Siddaramaiah said, " throughout my life I am always in favour of social justice, AHINDA communities and the poor from all communities. It is my commitment and not for politics."