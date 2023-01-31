Debate on Commission allegation: Siddramaiah dares Shah

Siddaramaiah dares Amit Shah to debate on 40 % Commission allegation

He also demanded a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge on 40  per cent commission allegations against the Ministers in the BJP ruled Karnataka

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2023, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 00:39 ist
Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Former Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to debate on a 40  per cent commission charge against the BJP Government in Karnataka.

“Let  Amit Shah talk on the 40 per cent commission allegation against the BJP Government. Why is he silent on this issue during his recent public address in Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah questioned.

Siddaramaiah, who was in Delhi on his way to Srinagar to participate in the concluding rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, told reporters that the BJP leaders are keen on discussing communal politics not corruption issues.

Also Read | Congress promises incentive of Rs 6 per litre of milk in Karnataka

He also demanded a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge on 40  per cent commission allegations against the Ministers in the BJP ruled Karnataka.

When asked for his reactions to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s recent statement that Siddaramaiah will not contest from Kolar, Kuruba leader said Who is he to comment on my elections?" I who decide where to contest, not Yediyurappa." 

Though Siddaramaiah and senior leader G Parameshwar and other Congress leaders from Karnataka were supposed to fly Srinagar to attend Bharat Jodo rally, they could not travel due to cancellation of flights due to bad weather in the valley state.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
BJP
Amit Shah
India News
India Politics
Siddaramaiah

What's Brewing

Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK

Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals

An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

 