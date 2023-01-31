Siddaramaiah dares Amit Shah to debate on 40 % Commission allegation

Former Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to debate on a 40 per cent commission charge against the BJP Government in Karnataka.

“Let Amit Shah talk on the 40 per cent commission allegation against the BJP Government. Why is he silent on this issue during his recent public address in Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah questioned.

Siddaramaiah, who was in Delhi on his way to Srinagar to participate in the concluding rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, told reporters that the BJP leaders are keen on discussing communal politics not corruption issues.

He also demanded a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge on 40 per cent commission allegations against the Ministers in the BJP ruled Karnataka.

When asked for his reactions to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s recent statement that Siddaramaiah will not contest from Kolar, Kuruba leader said Who is he to comment on my elections?" I who decide where to contest, not Yediyurappa."

Though Siddaramaiah and senior leader G Parameshwar and other Congress leaders from Karnataka were supposed to fly Srinagar to attend Bharat Jodo rally, they could not travel due to cancellation of flights due to bad weather in the valley state.