Siddaramaiah dares KSE for public debate

Siddaramaiah asked Eshwarappa to bring the BJP's 2018 manifesto for a debate

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 07 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 02:34 ist
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah dared RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa for a public debate on fulfilment of manifesto promises. This duel took place in the Assembly when Eshwarappa countered Siddaramaiah's claim that the previous Congress government fulfilled 99% of the 165 promises that were made in the party's 2013 manifesto.

"Which are these 165 promises and the ones that were fulfilled," Eshwarappa asked rhetorically, saying the Congress lost the 2018 polls because of bad performance. Siddaramaiah asked Eshwarappa to bring the BJP's 2018 manifesto for a debate.

"You made 599 promises, of which 90% aren't fulfilled," he said. This discussion ended with both Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claiming that their parties will win the 2023 polls.

