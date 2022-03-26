Have great respect towards swamis, says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah defends his statement, says, he has great respect towards swamis

Siddaramaiah said he has not questioned about hijab but spoke about scarves

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 26 2022, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 16:40 ist
Karnataka Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he has great respect towards pontiffs and he never linked swamis with hijab.

“I spoke about scarves and never highlighted the hijab," Siddaramaiah told reporters here. "Media is creating controversy. I have respect towards the pontiffs and the mutts,” he said.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah's remark on seers will affect Congress: Warns seer

It has to be noted that Siddaramaiah was under criticism after he had said “women belonging to Jain community and also a section of Hindus and even seers of religious institutions cover their head with sarees and fabric respectively. What is your problem if Muslim women cover their heads with shawls in classrooms?''

Siddaramaiah said he has not questioned about hijab but spoke about scarves. Hijab, dupatta and burqa are different. “I suggested the government to allow Muslim girls to wear dupatta along with uniform. My intention was that Muslim girls should not be deprived of education,” he said.

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Siddaramaiah
Hijab row

